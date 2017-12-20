CHECK IT OUT: First renderings of Islanders Belmont arena

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed the first renderings of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park.

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo added a cherry on top of a sweet day for the New York Islanders, releasing the first official renderings of the team's future home at Belmont Park in Nassau County.

The state announced on Wednesday that the bid submitted by the Islanders, Sterling Project Development and Oak View Group won the right to build a state-of-the-art arena on the 43 acres of land in Elmont, NY between Hempstead Turnpike and the Cross Island Parkway.

Expected to break ground this spring, the arena will hold 18,000 spectators for concerts and other special events. For Islanders games, that number could be at around 16,500.

It is a $1 billion investment which is being completely funded by the Islanders, Sterling and OVG. The team is expected to get a 49-year lease and pay $40 million in rent, per Randi Marshall of Newsday.

The 43 acres of developed land will also include a hotel that will allow fans and opposing teams to stay at, 435,000-square feet of retail space and a cultural center.

Here is what the area and arena might look like in a few years: