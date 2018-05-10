Home
 
Check out Yankees Aaron Judge Mother's Day cleats

New York's slugger will be honoring his mother with these awesome cleats.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : May 10, 2018
Aaron Judge. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aaron Judge doesn't only love hitting the long ball, but he loves his mom. 

On Mother's Day, Judge will be showing the world just how much he loves her with special-edition, custom Adidas cleats. 

Primarily pink, the color used by Major League Baseball to help celebrate Mother's Day by raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer, Judge's sleek cleats feature the famous Adidas three stripes and, oddly enough, chocolate-covered strawberries on the tongue. Judge usually sends those treats to his mother on a special day.

The laces also read "THANKS MOM" while the bottoms have her initials "PJ" emblazoned in pink. 

Not a bad tribute to the woman who helped raise you, right?

Check out what they look like below:

 
