Chiefs Jets Week 13 score, highlights

For once, it was the Jets that put together the better fourth quarter, beating the Chiefs at home.

Josh McCown put together another strong showing for the Jets as they won their fifth game on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

It might have been opposite day at the Meadowlands on Sunday considering it was the New York Jets that managed to pull out a victory in the fourth quarter, a 38-31 triumph over the skidding Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Josh McCown scored the game-winning touchdown, a one-yard rush, with 2:20 left to play to lift New York (5-7) to its first victory since Nov. 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

McCown passed for 331 yards on the day with three combined touchdowns to pace the Jets as they delivered the Chiefs a sixth loss in their last seven games.

The Chiefs (6-6) were keen to prove that they are still challengers for the AFC West and wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, embarking on a five-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive in just 2:38.

Kelce accounted for 54 of those yards on two catches, the latter coming in the form of a 22-yard scoring reception from Smith.

Less than two minutes later, Smith and Kelce hooked up again for a 36-yard score to build an early two-possession lead.

Kelce ended the day with four catches for 94 yards and those two scores.

But McCown and the Jets punched right back, scoring a pair of touchdowns of their own. Both came on the ground, a nine-yard rush from Elijah McGuire and a one-yard sneak by McCown to tie the game at 14 before the end of the first quarter.

The scoring slowed in the second with the Chiefs taking a three-point lead with just under three minutes to go in the half after a Harrison Butker 36-yard field goal.

It was set up by the legs of Smith, who scrambled for 70 yards to get Kansas City deep into Jets territory:

Oh my.

There he goes!



70-yard Alex Smith runs are the best.

Once again though, the Jets found an answer and took their first lead of the game with 23 seconds to go when McCown hit Matt Forte with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

A field goal in the third put New York up seven, but Smith was able to put together a big play again, connecting with speedster Tyreek Hill on a 79-yard heave to tie things up with 5:13 to go:

The Jets would go up six with a pair of field goals, but they broke in the fourth as Smith and Hill got together again for another long touchdown, this one a 40-yarder, to go up one with 9:13 remaining.

It was the exclamation point of Hill's huge day, recording 185 yards on six catches.

Things were different this time around for Gang Green though as McCown was able to direct the Jets on a mammoth 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive to put them up seven with 2:20 left in the game after a successful two-point conversion.

It was McCown that delivered the go-ahead score, punching in his second one-yard touchdown rush of the day.