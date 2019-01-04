Cornell JWU College Basketball free live stream, watch online

The Cornell Big Red play host to the Johnson and Wales University Wildcats tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Both teams will look to get back on the winning track after coming off a loss in their previous games.

Cornell is coming off an 83-61 loss to Wake Forest on Jan. 2 where they shot 37.5% from the field and 23.1% from three. Senior Matt Morgan paved the way with 22 points on 6-14 shooting.

The Big Red are struggling as a team this season. They are averaging 68 points per game but give up about 71 points to their opponents. Which explains their 6-8 record. They are shooting a respectable 42.8% from the field but just 31.8% from behind the arc.

Cornell is led by Morgan who's a 6-2 guard from Concord, N.C. He leads the team in points, averaging 23.3 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and 44% from three. He also has quick hands and leads the team in steals with 14. He is the only Cornell player who averages double digits in points.

Johnson and Wales are also struggling this season showcasing a 5-7 record. The Wildcats average around 75 points per game while shooting 41.8 from the field and 36.7 from three.

The Wildcats haven't played since 2018, their last game was a loss to DeSales by the final score of 91-78.

They are led by junior Brian Hogan-Gary, a 6-4 guard out of Staten Island, N.Y. Hogan-Gary leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals with an impressive stat line of 21.6 PPG on 46.9% shooting, 10.7 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 2.9 SPG.

Johnson and Wales' struggles come from their defense; they allow the opposition to score roughly 80 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field.

What makes tonight's contest interesting is to see how Morgan and Hogan-Gary attack each other and defend one another. Both are exceptional players and will have the ESPN+ spotlight to showcase their skills.

Date: Friday, Jan. 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET

