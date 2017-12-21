Demario Davis has put up a Pro Bowl year for Jets

Demario Davis will not be in the Pro Bowl this year, the New York Jets linebacker inexplicably not being recognized for being one of the best linebackers in the NFL this year.

In his first year back with the Jets after one year with the Cleveland Browns, Davis is having the best season of his six years in the league. With two games left in the season, he already has a career-high in tackles (117) and sacks (five). But not only is his individual career peaking, Davis stacks up with the very best in the league.

For comparison, C.J. Mosley of the Baltimore Ravens, who was selected to the Pro Bowl ahead of Davis, has 121 tackles and a single sack this year. Davis’ 117 tackles and five sacks certainly stack up well here.

That Davis is putting up these kind of numbers while on a 5-9 team and on a young defense is what is impressive. Equally as impressive is how Davis has played every defensive snap so far this season, a rarity for linebackers.

Pro Football Focus analyst John Gatta notes some of the other accomplishments that make Davis one of the best in the league.

According to Gatta, Davis is the twelfth-highest graded linebacker in the league this season, a number that includes outside linebackers as well as players in the NFC.

Davis is tied for second “among 91 linebackers in defensive stops with 55 solo defensive tackle that results in an offensive failure.” He also “has generated 21 total pressures (three sacks, six hits, 12 hurries) across 133 pass rush snaps -- 21 total pressures ranks first among linebackers.”

Numbers that certainly give reason to pause and makes one wonder how the Jets star wasn’t even an alternate.