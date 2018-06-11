Domenec Torrent replaces Patrick Vieira as NYCFC head coach

Torrent has worked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

New York City FC has quickly appointed a new manager, appointing Domenec Torrent as its new boss just hours after Patrick Vieira left the club to join Ligue 1 side Nice on Monday, the team announced.

The deal for the 55-year-old Spaniard is through the 2020 season.

Torrent has held the manager's position at Girona FC in Spain but is best known for his assistant roles under Pep Guardiola with European giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich and most recently, Manchester City, which is the sister club of NYCFC.

Guardiola and Torrent are coming off a successful 2017-18 campaign in which Manchester City put together one of the greatest Premier League campaigns ever, amassing 100 points with a plus-79 goal differential.

The two have won 24 trophies together during their 11 years.

"Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola — it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club," Torrent said in a statement released by NYCFC. "I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can't wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch."

NYCFC is currently heavy contenders for the MLS Cup as it currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points through 15 matches, just two points behind Atlanta United.

HIs first match will come on Jun. 24 against the defending MLS champions Toronto FC.