Ex-Hofstra star Zeke Upshaw dies after collapsing during G-League game

Zeke Upshaw, a former Hofstra University basketball star, died on Monday morning after collapsing during a Grand Rapids Drive NBA G-League game against the Long Island Nets on Saturday night. He was 26 years old.

"After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am," Upshaw's mother released in a statement. "To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time."

Upshaw collapsed in the final moments of Saturday's game and was unresponsive before being rushed to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

The Chicago native attended Illinois State for three years before transferring to Hofstra on Long Island. In his lone season with the Pride, Upshaw became one of the best talents in the Colonial Athletic Association, averaging 19.8 points per game during the 2013-14 campaign.

He played with Basket Esch in Luxembourg before being drafted by Grand Rapids in the fourth round of the 2016 G-League Draft. In 75 games, he averaged 7.6 points per game.