Giants all but a lock for top five NFL draft pick

The Giants' horrific season does provide a small light at the end of the tunnel.

The Giants can expect to be in the NFL draft's top five next year. (Photo: Getty Images)

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but the New York Giants are now virtual locks for a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Sitting on a deplorable 2-10 record, the Giants dropped their head coach and general manager this past Monday, openly pointing themselves in the direction of next year. Whoever fills these two roles will assume a team with limited salary cap space and some big decisions when it comes to wide receiver Odell Beckham and safety Landon Collins getting extensions.

Then as well there is the future of Eli Manning in Giants blue.

But one thing that seems certain in these uncertain times for the franchise is that they will be getting a high pick in the draft. That is a virtual lock for the Giants at this point.

According to FootballOutsiders.com, the Giants have a 7.8-percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick and a 93.5-percent chance at a top-five pick. This is only behind the Cleveland Browns, who have a 100-percent chance at a top-five selection and an 84.7-percent shot at the top spot in the draft.

The New York Jets, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 5-7, were the preseason favorites along with the Browns to land the No. 1 spot. But the Jets keep winning, defying conventional wisdom.

The Jets have a zero percent chance at the first selection according to FootballOutsider.com and just a 2.3 percent chance of landing somewhere in the top five. It still looks like the Jets will likely find themselves picking somewhere between sixth and tenth.