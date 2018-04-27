Giants dominate NFL Draft, Twitter with Saquon Barkley pick

Social media was abuzz after the Giants took the gifted running back out of Penn State.

Predictably, New York’s two NFL teams dominated much of the talk around Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft. This was true not just with the editorializing done by ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network but also on social media as well.

The New York Giants and New York Jets held two of the draft’s top three picks, making them ripe for talking points and banter. That the Giants landed the top player in the draft in Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick and the Jets one selection later finally found a franchise quarterback via USC’s Sam Darnold spurred these two teams to be among the biggest talking points on Twitter on Thursday night.

Understandably, the Cleveland Browns pick of Baker Mayfield was the most tweeted moment of the draft according to Twitter; the Oklahoma quarterback also holds the distinction of being the most tweeted player on Thursday night.

But following him was Barkley, the Penn State running back whose selection by the Giants second overall was the second most tweeted moment of the draft. Not surprisingly, Barkley was the second most tweeted about player that night as well.

But wait, there’s more.

The Giants tweet welcoming Barkley to the team was the most retweeted moment of the night on Twitter:

New teammate Odell Beckham Jr.’s tweet concerning the selection of Barkley was the second-most retweeted moment of the night:

Btw 26 in the big blue jersey WILLL be the number one sellin Jersey in America next year. Takin all bets!!!? @saquon can’t wait Lil brudda — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 27, 2018

A look at how certain events did on Thursday as the world watched (and tweeted) the NFL Draft. All data is provided by Twitter:

The top Tweeted moments of the NFL Draft were:

1. QB Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) is selected #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants select RB Saquon Barkley (@saquon) with #2 overall selection

3. Cleveland Browns select DB Denzel Ward (@denzelward) with #4 overall selection

The most Tweeted about players of the NFL Draft were:

1. Baker Mayfield (QB; @bakermayfield), Cleveland Browns

2. Saquon Barkley (RB; @saquon), New York Giants

3. Lamar Jackson (QB; @Lj_era8), Baltimore Ravens

The most Retweeted NFL Draft related Tweets were:

