Giants head coach rumors: Steve Wilks to interview Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator will head to New Jersey to interview.

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will interview with the Giants on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported on Monday that Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will travel to New Jersey to interview for the New York Giants head coaching position.

Wilks is fresh off of seeing the Panthers season end in the NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday in which his defense was picked apart by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a 31-26 loss.

This was Wilks' first season as a coordinator at the NFL level. He has been with the Panthers since the 2012 season where he served as a defensive backs coach and assistant head coach before taking on the defensive coordinator role.

He spent time with the Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers as a secondary and defensive backs coach from 2005-2011 before joining the Panthers.

Wilks' defense in Carolina this season ranked seventh best in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed.

The Giants are going to have plenty of competition for Wilks, who is scheduled to interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching job on Wednesday, per Anderson, after Bruce Arians revealed that he will retire.

New York has already interviewed New England Patriots offensive and defensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia as well as Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Steve Spagnuolo, who finished the last four games of the season as Giants interim head coach.

After Wilks, the Giants will interview former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.