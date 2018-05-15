Giants Lorenzo Carter looking to write symphony of big hits

New York's rookie linebacker with a flair for classical music is looking to make an impact in 2018.

The band is getting together for the New York Giants and the hope is that the tune is something that will appear on an NFL Films production someday, showing NFC East quarterbacks getting sacked. Call it Symphony No. 59: An Ode to Sacks.

Lorenzo Carter is quite the musician, the Giants third round pick is also expected to make an immediate impact on the two-deep for the team. The former Georgia linebacker will likely stand up for the Giants in their 3-4 defense, although some draft analysts thought he’d also be versatile enough to feature as a defensive end in the 4-3. He possesses good range and understanding in his gap assignments.

And like teammate Dalvin Tomlinson, taken by the Giants with their second round pick a year ago, he is quite musical.

Carter admitted during rookie minicamp last weekend that he plays several instruments as well as having a passion for classical music. That will be his to share at the Giants’ annual talent show run by rookies.

“I played cello, tuba, baritone, which is the same thing as the tuba,” Carter said. “I tried to play bass for a little bit. It’s a little big, I don’t like the sound of it. I’ve dabbled in a couple of instruments.”

His teammate on defense, Tomlinson is certainly no slouch in terms of being musical as the defensive lineman plays the drum and the xylophone among other instruments. Last year as a rookie, Tomlinson racked up 30 tackles and a sack for the Giants.

In Carter, the Giants would love to get similar production.

At the NFL Combine in March, Carter turned heads as he ran an impressive 4.5. His tape at Georgia shows production and good speed. He needs to better his hands, work on his coverage skills and improve at shedding blockers but there are a lot of tools to think that Carter can be successful for the Giants sooner rather than later.

He is part of a revamped defense that lost some big names this offseason including defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. But what the Giants lost in star power they now made up for in athleticism as they got a lot younger.

Carter, who began playing music in the fifth grade, is an admitted fan of classical music. He’s hoping to write a symphony of hits – big hits – on the field however.

“I feel I bring a lot of athleticism, versatility. I can do a lot of things out there, and just energy,” Carter said. “I’m young, I have a lot of energy. I want to soak it all in, soak it in from the vets, soak it in from the coaches and just be.”