Giants NFL trade rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. deal 'very' possible

The New York Giants could potentially deal their best receiver and a possible generational talent.

Despite New York Giants owner John Mara's attempts at quelling the situation, the trade talks surrounding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to grow.

On Tuesday morning while on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter admitted that the possibility of the Giants moving Beckham are "real...very real," and that he believes a trade will happen this offseason.

It would be a blockbuster trade to end all blockbuster trades as Beckham is one of the most electrifying pass catchers in the league.

At just 25 years old, the LSU alum took the league by storm during his first three seasons in the league, compiling 4,122 yards and 35 touches. No other wide receiver in the history of the game has put up more prolific numbers yardage-wise during the first three years of their career.

His historic production was stymied due to an ankle injury that limited him to just four games in 2017.

But Beckham's inability to behave on and off the field has made him a liability while trying the patience of the front office. He's also had his fair share of run-ins with the league as fines and a one-game suspension has cost him over $220,000 during his young career.

Beckham's escapades include an all-out brawl with then-Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman in 2015, multiple outbursts on the sideline that included the bashing of a kicking net, an ill-timed boat trip prior to the team's NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Packers and most recently, a video surfacing on the internet of him in Paris holding what looks like drugs.

During the early portions of this offseason though, the thought of trading Beckham wasn't a thought among most around the NFL. This all began when Beckham threatened to hold out for a long-term contract extension as his rookie deal is set to run out at the end of the 2018 season. He is set to make $8.5 million next year, making him one quite the bargain given his talents.

Just hours later, the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported that the Giants were looking for a package deal centered around a first-round draft selection. It was also revealed that the Los Angeles Rams had talks with the Giants about pulling off a deal in which they would send the No. 23 pick in the 2018 draft over to New York.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported the opposite, saying the Giants were not going to deal the receiver.

With the NFL world ablaze, Mara attempted to play damage control, saying he "absolutely" does not want to trade Beckham, but added that he "can't promise" that he will remain a Giant.

While Schefter's belief is merely speculation, this is still the man whose finger is on every pulse and possible transaction around the league. Granted, at this point, anyone's guess is as good as his at this point.