Giants offseason crystal ball 3.0

Metro predicts what the Giants might do in the coming weeks, including Odell Beckham Jr.'s future.

We are now roughly a week out from the NFL Draft and there is no clarity for the New York Giants at the top pick. Unless, of course, you have a crystal ball.

Which we here at Metro happen to have.

No Trade of OBJ

Now, should the Giants be in the market to trade Odell Beckham Jr.? If the right deal is there, yes, absolutely they should. The Giants star has proven to be problematic and is coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2017. The headache that is Beckham is certainly worth it (most of the time) as he is crazy, ridiculously talented.

But if the Giants can get multiple first-round picks in return, then yes, they should be open to trading OBJ.

Yet no team is likely to pay that price which means the Giants will not panic and won’t just deal away the game’s best wide receiver for peanuts. But given a possible holdout next year, even if the Giants franchise tag Beckham, it is still not a foregone conclusion that Beckham will be a happy camper next year.

The crystal ball sees clearly that as things stand right now, that Beckham will be a Giant in 2018.

Looks like a trade…

While Beckham won’t be traded away, it doesn’t mean the Giants won’t be in the market for a trade.

Sitting at No. 2 and with holes all over the field, the crystal ball sees the Giants seriously entertaining a trade for that pick. With needs along the offensive line and in the secondary, not to mention another pass rusher, the Giants could use multiple draft picks on Day 1 and Day 2 to accelerate this rebuild.

The crystal ball isn’t showing clarity on this but the image looks a bit like a chicken wing, which we can assume only means Buffalo…as in the Buffalo Bills. Don’t be surprised if New York’s upstate team tries very hard to move up in the draft and get the No. 2 spot.

Hog Molly

The crystal ball is clear on one thing, that the Giants will invest an early draft pick on the offensive line.

Easily the weakest unit of the team, New York (finally) invested in the line this year, namely adding left tackle Nate Solder. But more help is needed.

At least one pick by Day 2 will be used on the offensive line, the crystal ball says. The Giants have long ignored the line in the draft since taking Ereck Flowers in the first round in 2015. They need more help there.

Look for UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez to be the pick if he is there at the start of the second round. He is the second-best guard in the draft after Jersey’s own Quenton Nelson.

An instant draft-and-play scenario.