Metro's famed crystal ball gets broken out one last time before the NFL Draft to predict what the Giants will do.

Thankfully, the NFL Draft is almost here, which means an end to what seems like non-stop speculation about what the New York Giants are going to do with the second pick of the NFL Draft.

Then again, there is no need to fret or worry, what with the Metro's ‘Giants Offseason Crystal Ball’ proving to be a boon to everyone’s sensibilities.

The Crystal Ball — loved by the masses and feared by NFL Insiders — is more right than your Congressman but not as right as your wife. With that being said, let’s dust off the ball, clear-up those smudges and gaze into this ball.

Here it is, the ‘Giants Offseason Crystal Ball 4.0’

The Giants are Trading Back

The Crystal Ball loves, loves, loves the idea of the Giants trading back. It loves it more than a millennial loves telling you about his CrossFit gym…sorry…"box."

The idea is simple, the ball says. The Giants aren’t far away from being a playoff team again, they are really not as bad as their record a season ago would suggest. They don’t need just one star player to build around; what they need is to address a few issues to get them over the hump. So while a Saquon Barkley would look awfully nice in blue, he might not help them the most. For a team rebuilding, Barkley might make more sense. For the Giants, maybe not.

What might help is trading back, adding a lineman or two on both sides of the ball, another cornerback and then a running back in the second round. Funny that the ball mentions a running back on Day 2 because…

The Crystal Balls loves Sony

If Georgia running back Sony Michel is there when the Giants are selecting early in the second round, then he is the pick. Of course, this only makes sense if the Giants do as the Crystal Ball prognosticates and move back in the draft.

Michel is elusive with good, but not great speed. His 11 rushes for 181 yards in the win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff opened some eyes. He was clutch in that game as well with the game-winning touchdown.

Of course, he’s been steady and reliable for Georgia the past couple of seasons. This kid can play and contribute.

Not built like Barkley, Michel could step into a backfield rotation with the Giants and instantly contribute. This is a nice pick here.

Adamant about Arden

He comes with some baggage but if he was healthy, Arden Key could have been a top-40 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. But with some off the field questions as well as a broken finger late last year, the LSU linebacker could fall into the third or fourth round.

And the Giants should be ready to pounce.

Key is a potential pass-rushing stud in the NFL. He needs to add a bit more bulk but he has the potential to fit in a 4-3 as a defensive end or the 3-4 as a linebacker to get into the pocket.

Look at games like last year wherein three-consecutive weeks against Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, he put up a combined 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks to see his potential. Instantly adds to the Giants depth with the potential to start the season for this team. There’s some risk, but the Crystal Ball likes to live dangerously.

Now back into that protective case for you, old friend. We’ll see you after the draft.