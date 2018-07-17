Giants What to watch: Dalvin Tomlinson - Defensive lineman

Last week, the ‘What to watch’ series took a look at cornerback Eli Apple, who will be expected to have a bounceback year for the New York Giants. This installment will examine Dalvin Tomlinson, the Giants defensive lineman who showed lots of promise a year ago.
Tomlinson, a second round pick of the Giants last year, had an effective rookie season but expectations will be significantly higher for him in 2018. A thick body who has good feet and decent speed for his size, Tomlinson will have to carry a larger responsibility this year.
And he will have to do so in the Giants’ new 3-4 alignment where he will likely have to play both inside and outside on some snaps. This won’t be easy for him.
He had 50 total tackles last year, one sack and one pass defended. Not bad numbers and it was good to see his role grow throughout the season.
If Tomlinson comes into camp quicker and with some more moves, then this could be a sign that that the Giants pass rush and defensive line will be better than anticipated.