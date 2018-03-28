Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. to haters: 'Leave me alone'

The star receiver who has dominated headlines lately sent a message to his detractors with some dance moves.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had quite an eventful week.

After a questionable video of him in Paris surfaced on the internet, Beckham's standing with the Giants was suddenly in jeopardy.

On Monday, he threatened to hold out until he received a long-term contract extension, rumors emerged that the Giants were fielding trade offers for him. Most notably with the Los Angeles Rams. It came a few days after Giants owner John Mara stated that Beckham wasn't actively being shopped.

He stood by those sentiments on Tuesday.

"Do I want him to be traded? Absolutely not. I want him to be a Giant," Mara said (h/t Ryan Dunleavy, NJ.com). "I can't promise that's going to happen... He is not on the [trade] block."

These trade rumors have come about due to Beckham's detrimental actions toward the Giants over the years. He's become an enigma of sorts, fighting with opposing players...or kicking nets, taking ill-advised boat trips, pretending to urinate during touchdown celebrations to name a few.

For those who are uptight about Beckham's antics and demeanor, he sent out a not-so-cryptic message on Wednesday morning thanks to some solid dance moves, via TMZ:

For those (like myself) who had no idea what the song was that he was dancing to, it's Flipp Dinero's "Leave Me Alone."

Kind of says it all, doesn't it?