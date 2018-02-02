Jamal Adams tells LeVeon Bell Jets will be talk of the NFL in 2018

Jamal Adams might need to be put in charge of free agency for the New York Jets this offseason. Coming off rookie season where he made waves, the first round pick is now auditioning to run his team’s front office.

The New York Jets safety took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to Le’Veon Bell when the Pittsburgh Steelers running back appeared to take a shot at the green and white. Fans tweeted at Bell, expected to be a free agent in two months’ time, and circulated the idea that the Jets could spend $60 million on the All-Pro running back. It certainly is a large amount of money, an amount the Jets might be willing to spend in what should be an active free agency period for the team.

Woah big dawg. Show some luv. We will be the talk of the league this coming year. How much you need? Let me run to the bank. I gotcha my boy. Haha #DontSleep https://t.co/HZYBvh2Mc3 — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) February 1, 2018

Bell is expected to be one of the prizes of free agency, the running back having topped 1,00 rushing yards in three of his five seasons in the league. He’s thrice made the Pro Bowl and twice been an All-Pro selection.

Jets fans have long held to hope that Bell might someday play for them. Famously in 2011, Bell tweeted that he was a Jets fan and that “I love #GreenAndWhite.”

The Jets enter free agency with a huge amount of salary cap space, one of the largest amounts in the league this year. Low-ball estimates have the Jets bottoming out around $80 million and perhaps on the high-end at $90 million in salary cap space.

That is enough to make a run at a veteran quarterback and add a game-breaker like Bell.

On Friday, Bell did the media circuit at the Super Bowl. He told Colin Cowherd of FoxSports Radio and FS1 that negotiations with the Steelers are further along then they were at this point a year ago, something which certainly makes some sense as his rookie contract has now run its course.

The Steelers could still place a franchise tag on him, delaying salary negotiations for at least a season.​