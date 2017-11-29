Janoris Jenkins injury: Giants CB done for season

Janoris Jenkins' tumultuous 2017 season is now over because of an ankle injury that requires surgery. (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems as though Wednesday provides another opportunity for bad news to infiltrate the New York Giants.

The team placed veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is to undergo ankle surgery on Wednesday that will end his season.

Schefter added that the ankle had been affecting his play for the past two months.

It's been a rollercoaster season for Jenkins with more valleys than peaks.

He was suspended for a Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Rams because he returned from the bye week late after celebrating his birthday. Upon his return to the team the following week in what would be an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Jenkins was bashed for his performance and efforts that seemed uninspired.

The 29-year-old made up for it with interceptions in each of his last two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins. He has three interceptions on the season, returning two of them for touchdowns, which leads the NFL.

Jenkins now joins the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall as notable players who have gone down with season-ending injuries in 2017. However, the news of his injury is not even the most compelling story this week after head coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese and co-owner John Mara decided to bench Eli Manning for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.