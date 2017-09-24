Jets pick up unlikely 1st win of season over Dolphins

A New York City-area team has a win and it's the Jets after a decisive 20-6 win over the Dolphins.

Robbie Anderson provided the biggest play of the day as the Jets cruised to their first win of the 2017 season. (Photo: Getty Images)

So much for an 0-16 season.

The New York Jets dominated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, picking up a 20-6 Week 3 victory behind a stifling defense and tactical offense.

For an offense that allowed 818 total yards in their first two games this season, the defense looked like it heeded the challenge set before them by Todd Bowles two weeks ago, taking out their aggression on Jay Cutler and Co.

Miami was held to just 225 total yards on the afternoon, the lowest by far allowed by the Jets this season after they were ripped open by the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

New York limited the Dolphins to just 49 total yards in the first half while holding their featured rusher Jay Ajayi to just 12 yards on eight carries. He had 122 yards last week and was expected to run rampant on the Jets after Gang Green allowed 370 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

Ajayi finished with just 16 yards on the ground for the day, a stark contrast from his season opener.

Josh McCown, on the other hand, was able to navigate his way through the Dolphins defense fairly well, completing 10 of his first 13 passes.

After a Chandler Catanzaro field goal, McCown hit Robbie Anderson for a 69-yard touchdown to give the Jets an improbable 10-0 lead with 1:45 to go in the second quarter.

It laid the foundation for a solid effort. While it wasn't flashy, he managed the game as well as possible given the circumstances of playing on a weaker team.

On the day, he went 18-of-23 for 249 yards and that one touchdown

Six minutes into the third quarter, the Jets extended their lead further when Bilal Powell pounded home a one-yard scoring rush. It was the first touchdown by a Jets running back this season, a surprising stat for an offense that was supposed to be so reliant on the ground game.

New York's defense held firm, getting McCown and the offense the ball back quickly, allowing the Jets to tack on another field goal to build an insurmountable 20-0 lead.

The Dolphins would snag a touchdown with six seconds left in the game when Cutler hit DeVante Parker from three yards out.

Parker had the most productive day of his Dolphins teammates with eight catches for 76 yards, but it was little consolation for a team that was thoroughly dominated by what is supposed to be one of the worst teams in football.