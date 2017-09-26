Jets Week 3 offense a pleasant surprise

While the Jets' win against the Dolphins was shocking enough, the efficiency of the offense added to the good vibes.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown took good care of the football during a Week 3 win over the Dolphins. (Photo: Getty Images)

the New York Jets Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins a surprise, so too was the solid display for an offense that most believed wasn't going to be very good this year. Not only wasa surprise, so too was the solid display for an offense that most believed wasn't going to be very good this year.

But the play of quarterback Josh McCown and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins helped key a team that, for at least one week, looked like world beaters.

It was the play of Seferian-Jenkins in his season debut that really stood out. With five catches for 35 yards, Seferian-Jenkins led all Jets players with six targets and was fourth on the team in catches against Miami.

But it was another stat that perhaps showed his value in helping to ignite the offense and key the Jets to their first win of the season.

According to Pro Football Focus , in 27 running plays when he was on the field, Seferian-Jenkins only got beaten once. The Jets had 103 total yards on the ground in Sunday’s win. Seferian-Jenkins was brought in to help the passing game but his value as a blocker can’t be under-appreciated.

Also of note, PFF gave McCown the highest grade of the game for any Jets offensive player. The journeyman veteran had an 87 percent adjusted completion percentage in the 20-6 win and, according to Pro Football Focus, he boasted a 106.7 passer rating under pressure.

In addition, PFF’s John Gatta writes that “On passes 10+ yards downfield, McCown went 6/10 for 162 yards and a TD (137.5 passer rating).” That’s pretty good.

Not too bad given how bad the offense was supposed to be this year. If the Jets keep on playing like they did in Week 3, then this whole tanking thing might just be ruined.