Joe Namath endorses Todd Bowles, wants Jets to add a quarterback

Count the most significant player in franchise history as on-board with the direction of the New York Jets, especially the recent moves regarding team’s management.

Joe Namath seems to be all-in, the former Jets quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame member appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ this week to hit on a variety of issues.

In the appearance, he talked about his charitable work with the Joe Namath Foundation in addition to thoughts on his alma mater Alabama playing in the national championship game against Georgia. At the end of the segment, Namath spoke for several minutes when asked about the Jets. Last week the team announced that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will return for the upcoming season.

Max Kellerman asked Namath if he liked the direction of the team under Bowles.

“You hit it right on the head. Todd Bowles, he’s disciplined this team. He’s got something going on there. Some of the players – outstanding players – he was able to change, put on another team possibly or sit somebody down,” Namath said before talking about the Jets placekeeper owner Christopher Johnson. “I got to say, Christopher Johnson, he’s become a very fine leader. His enthusiasm is terrific. I hope Maccagnan can add to this team because we do need a trigger man that’s going top-notch trigger ,to be able to get through the playoffs if we’re going to win.”

The Jets went 5-11 last year after a 3-2 start. It was an accomplishment when most considered that they might go winless this year.

In light of that, co-host Stephen A. Smith asked if the team should use the sixth pick in the upcoming draft to take a quarterback. Saying that the team should look for the “best available player,” Namath wouldn’t endorse the team drafting a quarterback. Namath did however say “We do need that quarterback,” acknowledging that the team would need to bring in a starter either via the NFL Draft or free agency.