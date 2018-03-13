Joe Namath would 'drive to Philadelphia' to get Nick Foles for Jets

The legendary Jets quarterback knows who he wants to take over under center in 2018.

Kirk Cousins is not heading to New York but the greatest quarterback in Jets history wants the team to go after another signal caller who might just be available. And Joe Namath said he would drive the quarterback to Florham Park himself if the deal were to happen.

Namath is all-in on the idea of the Jets going after Nick Foles, potentially sending multiple draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to do so. The Super Bowl MVP might be on the market, with reports indicating that the Eagles would be willing to trade Foles given that Carson Wentz will be the starter in 2018.

With the Jets losing Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings and Case Keenum to the Denver Broncos, the top two free agents available at quarterback appear to be gone. But Foles, fresh off a playoff run with the Eagles, might be available if the Jets were to offer a package deal of packs.

A package that might make sense, given that the Jets hold two picks in the second round.

“I’d drive to Philadelphia myself if I thought Nick Foles could come to the Jets,” Namath told Metro in an exclusive interview. “I would be thrilled if the Jets were able to get Foles. To come back and play the way that he did, that was wonderful. I know Wentz is the starter in Philadelphia and they are pretty fortunate to have him. It will be interesting to see what they want to do.”

Namath said he thinks “Jets fans will be thrilled” if they could land Foles. He noted that the other remaining names in free agency all have question marks.

Teddy Bridgewater has knee issues according to Namath and A.J. McCarron doesn’t have a lot of NFL experience but has “a big arm” according to Namath.

Foles might be the name the Jets should consider. With those two picks in the second round, they could potentially make a package that would entice the Eagles to move their backup quarterback to the Jets. The Jets then would have the cap space to sign Foles to a long-term deal.

“You want him on your side, I want him on our side,” Namath said. “I hope he is available. That would be someone certainly that the Jets could look to and certainly would have the finances to get him a better deal than he would in Philadelphia if they traded for him.”

Foles was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and led the league in passer rating that year.

Namath is currently busy with the Joe Namath Neurological Research Center, a facility that studies and treats those who have been affected by traumatic brain injuries. He has been outspoken in recent years about the need for greater research when it comes to head and brain injuries.

“We need to do more,” Namath said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about the research and treatment.”