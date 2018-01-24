Knicks trade rumors: Willy Hernangomez pursued by Jazz

The seldom-used center has received plenty of interest over the past few weeks.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 8, it is unlikely that the New York Knicks will retain all four of the centers they currently have on their depth chart.

With serviceable big men becoming a rare commodity around the league, the Knicks have been receiving interest from teams around the league when it comes to Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.

On Wednesday, one prospective suitor was revealed for Hernangomez as Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that the Utah Jazz is among a number of teams interested in the young center. He added that the 23-year-old is garnering the most attention on the market.

Hernangomez has fallen out of favor in the Knicks rotation as O'Quinn has become Kanter's main backup this season. In just 21 games this year, the Spaniard has averaged just 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in an average of 9.7 minutes played per game.

It's been a swift drop in use for a player that showed such promise as a rookie last season. In his debut campaign, Hernangomez appeared in 72 games, averaging just over 18 minutes per night while putting up 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Utah is in need of some frontcourt depth behind Rudy Gobert, who has encountered the injury bug at times this season already. Guards Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio are among notable names that are apparently on the trade block for the Jazz.