Kristaps Porzingis gets nine votes for NYC mayor

Some people believe the Knicks star doesn't have enough responsibility as it is.

Some people want to see Kristaps Porzingis have even more of an influence over New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

You know how you go to big sporting events and there is always that uneducated fan that's holding up a sign that says "'INSERT PLAYER'S NAME HERE' FOR MAYOR"?

Well, a few people might have taken those displays of fanaticism a little too seriously.

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis received nine write-in votes during the New York City mayoral election.

According to Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News, that number was really 11, but Knicks fans still have problems spelling the Latvian's name. One ballot said "Kristaps Porzinais" while the other read as "Kristops Porzingis."

Porzingis fever is in full swing in Manhattan. The 22-year-old, 7-foot-3 star is averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and a league-best 2.2 blocks per game this season as the Knicks, for the first time since the late 1990s, are fun to watch again.

He wasn't alone, though.

From the New York Yankees, slugger Aaron Judge received 10 votes, legend Derek Jeter picked up two and so did recently-fired manager Joe Girardi. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who doesn't have the confidence of anyone in his team's front office, can at least take solace in knowing there is one voter out there that wants to see him run the city.