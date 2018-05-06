Matt Harvey the latest of Mets disappointments

The "Dark Knight" era at Citi Field is over, much quicker and far more disappointingly than anyone could have imagined five years ago.

The New York Mets designated starting pitcher Matt Harvey for assignment on Saturday after the 29-year-old refused to be sent down to the minor leagues. That means the team has seven days to either trade him, release him, or place him on irrevocable outright waivers.

While this a move that rocked many around the franchise, it's something that had to be done. Harvey has been ineffective for the past two seasons, going a combined 5-9 with a 6.77 ERA.

A miserable start to his 2018 season forced the Mets to relocate him to the bullpen in a last-ditch attempt rediscover his form, but it didn't work. Harvey accrued an ERA of 7.00 in eight appearances, his final one ending with the Atlanta Braves tagging him for five earned runs in two innings of work.

It's been a fall from grace for Harvey that can only be described as "Mets- ian ."

Making his debut in 2012, he quickly became one of the brightest young pitchers in the game and the epicenter of hope among Mets fans.

The righty was untouchable in 2013, going 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA while striking out 191 batters in 178.1 innings of work. It earned him a start in the All-Star Game at Citi Field and gave the Mets a star to flaunt.

But then came drama.

Harvey was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery where he would miss the 2014 season, although was still an effective pitcher upon his return to the mound, going 13-8 with a 2.71.

He helped the Mets win their first National League pennant since 2000, but it didn't come with issues as the team and Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, feuded over his innings limit after the surgery.

In the meantime there were questionable actions off the field, including a nude photo shoot for ESPN The Magazine, maintaining a love for the cross-town rival New York Yankees, a tweeted photo of him flipping off the camera after surgery and partying during the season.

After struggling throughout the 2016 season in which he pitched through discomfort that included the loss of feeling in his pitching hand, Harvey underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery which removed one of his ribs.

It forced Harvey to alter his mechanics and basically re-learn how to pitch.

He couldn't. Now he's gone.