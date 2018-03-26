Mets minute: Tim Tebow sent to Double-A Binghamton

The quarterback turned MLB-hopeful is slowly moving up through the minors.

Don't look now, you baseball purists, but Tim Tebow is making progress.

The New York Mets will send the quarterback turned MLB-hopeful to the double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, as first reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post. Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, an official announcement will not be made until next week.

The move to double-A is a promotion for Tebow, who played in the Arizona Fall League and various levels of single-A ball during his first two years with the Mets organization. In those 145 games, the 30-year-old batted .222 with eight home runs, 54 RBI and 125 strikeouts.

He had a difficult spring training in New York's big-league camp, going 1-for-18 with 11 strikeouts before being a part of the first wave of roster cuts.

The performance came after Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that Tebow "will play in the major leagues (h/t Newsday)."

"This experiment is not going to last forever," Alderson added. "But he's made meaningful progress."

Whether that progress is tangible to the casual fan or not, it's safe to say that the Rumble Ponies will see an extra spike in attendance as long as Tebow is taking the field.