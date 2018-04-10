Mets option Brandon Nimmo to Triple-A Las Vegas for Corey Oswalt

The Mets sent their promising young outfielder to the minors on Tuesday.

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have optioned center fielder Brandon Nimmo to triple-A Las Vegas to make room for right-handed pitcher Corey Oswalt.

Nimmo, who was the team's starting center fielder and lead-off man on Opening Day, was batting .333 with a .600 on-base percentage in six games this season.

Due to Michael Conforto's delayed entry into the Mets lineup this year while recovering from a dislocated shoulder, Nimmo spent spring training competing with Juan Lagares for the starting job to start the season.

The job looked like it was bound to be Nimmo's as the 24-year-old batted .306 with a .371 on-base percentage and three home runs in 19 games.

However, he and Lagares platooned, which was the correct move by new manager Mickey Callaway. Lagares quickly proved that his bat was much improved compared to year's past. A career .260 hitter, Lagares has collected seven hits in his first 14 at-bats this season.

Along with his sterling glove in center, Lagares is the choice to stay up with the big club to back up Conforto, who made his season debut last week. Since his return, Nimmo made just three plate appearances in four games.

While it's a surprising move, it does make sense. The Mets bullpen has been working at a high rate to start the season as starters are averaging just over five innings per outing this year.

Oswalt is the team's No. 16 pitching prospect, per MLB Pipeline and was the team's minor-league pitcher of the year in 2017. He went 12.-5 with a 2.68 ERA last year with double-A Binghamton.