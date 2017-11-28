Mike Francesa slams Ben McAdoo after Eli Manning benching

The New York sports radio host held little back when analyzing the Giants' decision to start Geno Smith.

New York is ablaze after head coach Ben McAdoo announced that Eli Manning, a franchise great, has been benched in favor of Geno Smith for the team's Week 13 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa was especially hot under the collar after the news came down and he wasted no time going after McAdoo and the Giants' front office.

For a little over eight minutes, the sports radio legend eviscerated the organization, backing Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP.

"You can't run this clown [McAdoo] out of town fast enough," Francesa exclaimed in one of his more emotional moments of the segment. "Maybe on your way out you can take a look at Eli's rings because that's the closest you'll ever get to one with actions like this. You're going to try and tell us that Geno Smith is the answer?"

You can listen to his entire rant here, via WFAN's Brian Monzo:

Major rant: Mike Francesa Destroys Ben McAdoo https://t.co/wzjFbrznkd — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) November 28, 2017

The overwhelming consensus among Giants fans and analysts is that Manning has been forced to take an unnecessary fall for the incompetence of McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese and co-owner John Mara.

Considering his numbers are actually decent among an offense that has no Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall or offensive line, Manning's season has actually been somewhat remarkable.

Yet his streak of 210-consecutive games started, second in NFL history, will come to an end on Sunday while Geno Smith, a quarterback with just 12 wins in 30 career starts will take over.

After Sunday, Francesa's rant might seem tame to what we'll see from some Giants fans. Good thing the team is in Oakland so they won't have to deal with an angry mob at MetLife Stadium.