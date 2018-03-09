Minkah Fitzpatrick had 'toughest meeting' with Jets

The Alabama defensive back was 'grilled' by the Jets at the NFL Combine.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Minkah Fitzpatrick walked away from the NFL Combine impressed by his meeting with the New York Jets. It was the type of meeting that might lead to a very beneficial relationship for both parties.

Fitzpatrick met with both the New York Giants and the Jets at last week’s NFL Combine, telling Metro that he also had a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles while in Indianapolis.

The talented Alabama defensive back is a likely top-five pick in next month’s NFL Draft and could be a possible fit for either New York team. Fitzpatrick can play cornerback or safety although most NFL teams seem to be projecting him at safety.

The Giants at No. 2 and the Jets picking sixth could both benefit from his versatility.

At the combine, Fitzpatrick’s visit with the Jets stood out. In on the meeting was head coach Todd Bowles.

“It was a good meeting, it was the toughest meeting actually. They were grilling me, asking me a bunch of questions. Why I did something that way, why I did something else another way. They were getting me better in there,” Fitzpatrick told Metro. “I met with coach after. He said they ‘Always poke the good ones.’ See how we handle pressure. It was a good one.”

A “good one” he certainly is.

Fitzpatrick is coming off three outstanding years at Alabama and a season where his performance helped lift the Crimson Tide to the national championship. He is considered the top defensive back in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick gave a candid interview to Metro prior to a press conference hosted by the Maxwell Football Club. He was the recipient of the organization’s Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

He will be honored on Friday night at a gala event at the Tropicana Atlantic City.

Also honored at the Maxwell Awards was Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (Maxwell Award for the nation’s outstanding college player).