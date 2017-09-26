MLB rumors: Mets Terry Collins out, Robin Ventura, Alex Cora early favorites

New York looks set to move on from Terry Collins. But who could they bring on to take over?

Former Mets third baseman Robin Ventura is one of the early names emerging for the team's managerial job. (Photo: Getty Images)

The seven-year run of Terry Collins as New York Mets manager looks as though it is coming to a close.

With a week remaining in a disappointing 2017 season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Tuesday morning that the Mets will not renew the 68-year-old's contract. Collins could be shown the door as early as Monday.

The Mets are already mulling over possible options for the job. Puma noted that Robin Ventura, Alex Cora, Kevin Long, Chip Hale and Bob Geren are among the early favorites to take over for Collins. Although Geren and Hale have been linked to the Mets since early August.

Regardless of the inconsistent levels of success that Collins had as Mets manager during his tenure, he does leave some big cleats to fill. Collins is the franchise leader in games managed and ranks second in wins behind Davey Johnson, who captured the 1986 World Series for the Flushing Faithful.

Each of the early candidates has links to the Mets, though their managing experience and success varies:

Robin Ventura

Ventura played three seasons with the Mets from 1999-2001 and was apart of an infield that might have been one of the greatest assemblies of defensive talent ever. With Ventura playing the hot corner at third base, he was accompanied by first baseman Jon Olerud, second baseman Edgardo Alfonzo and shortstop Rey Odonez. He is best known for his 'Grand Single' in Game 5 of the 1999 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. He was also part of the 2000 National League Champion squad.

After his playing days, Ventura managed the Chicago White Sox for five seasons from 2012-2016. He recorded just one winning season and never made the playoffs.

Alex Cora

Cora spent parts of two seasons with the Mets in 2009 and 2010 as a utility infielder. He made the jump from the field to in front of the camera as an analyst for ESPN for three years before serving as the Houston Astros bench, a position he currently holds.

Kevin Long

Long is the only suitor currently working for the Mets as he's been the hitting coach since 2015. He held the same position with the Yankees for eight years from 2007-2014.

Chip Hale

Hale was the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-2016, but it was a tumultuous stay.

He went 148-176 during his tenure there, including a 69-win 2016 season with a team that was expected to make a push for the playoffs.

The 52-year-old was the Mets' third-base coach from 2010-2011 and was on the team's shortlist to take over as manager after Jerry Manuel was fired after the 2010 season.

He currently is serving as the third-base coach for the Oakland Athletics.

Bob Geren

Geren served as bench coach under Collins for four seasons from 2012-2015 and was a part of the 2015 National League pennant-winning team.

But due to family reasons, Geren moved out West to take the same position with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were the best team in baseball for most of the 2017 season.

Geren has managed before but didn't find any real success. From 2007-2011 with the Athletics, he compiled a 334-376 record and did not have a winning season.