MLB rumors: Yankees - Mike Moustakas a long shot

Don't expect the Yankees to make a big splash and acquire the free-agent third baseman.

Regardless of year or circumstance, whenever there is a big-name free agent on the market, the New York Yankees are usually linked or rumored to be a potential match.

Why wouldn't they? The most historic club in Major League Baseball, playing in the biggest market in the United States, has had a reputation for flashing the cash in order to get the best talent possible.

But in a surprisingly slow and controversial offseason that sees a number of notable free agents unsigned, the Yankees will likely not get the market's top third baseman.

While they have monitored former Kansas City Royal Mike Moustakas throughout the offseason, it is unlikely the Yankees will be able to obtain his signature, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

The 29-year-old Moustakas is coming off a career season in Kansas City in which he slugged a franchise-record 38 home runs to go with 85 RBI, garnering his second-career All-Star appearance.

His testing of the free-agent market has been an unsuccessful one this winter as teams around the league have been hesitant to pull the trigger on a long-term deal.

For the Yankees though, it might not be about the time, but the money.

Ownership has made it a priority for the team to remain under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. With an estimated $16-$22 million remaining, it might be difficult to be able to bring in Moustakas to round out a Yankees lineup that already will feature Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.

On top of that, starting pitching seems to be a priority as the Yankees could bring in one more starter to secure the bottom of the rotation if they are unhappy with Jordan Montgomery's development. They were recently linked to Lance Lynn as a possible option in free agency.

Bringing on another arm would only confirm that one of baseball's best available bats will not be manning the hot corner in the Bronx.