MLB trade rumors: Mets, Yankees could land Travis Shaw

Third baseman Travis Shaw could be put on the trade market if the Brewers sign Mike Moustakas. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are continuing their pursuit of free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, who is coming off a career season in which he hit 38 home runs and knocked in 85 runs with the Kansas City Royals.

Their interest in Moustakas could pay off well for either New York team, as the Mets and Yankees could deal for Milwaukee's current third baseman, Travis Shaw, who is no slouch himself.

After being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Brewers in December of 2016, Shaw put up a career season in 2017, mashing 31 home runs with 101 RBI in just his second full season in the majors:

Should the Brewers land Moustakas to play third base, the 27-year-old Shaw would quickly become expendable and likely would be put on the trade market. Per the Atlantic's Jim Bowden, the Mets and Yankees, along with the Atlanta Braves, would be potential options.

The Mets are in dire need of an infielder, whether it be at second or third base after the team traded Neil Walker along with David Wright's injury history. With Amed Rosario set to take over shortstop, former starter Asdrubal Cabrera would take over either second or third depending on who the Mets acquire.

Shaw would provide another big bat to plant in the middle of New York's lineup to add further protection and support for the likes of Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto.

For the Yankees, who traded Chase Headley to dump salary earlier this offseason, Shaw's acquisition would only make the rich even richer. With a lineup that already sports Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and newly-acquired Giancarlo Stanton, Shaw would only make a stacked lineup even more imposing while filling one of the very few needs the Yankees have.

Both the Mets and Yankees were also rumored to be in talks with free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier, who spent 66 games and the postseason last year with the Yankees.