MLB trade rumors: Yankees in on Kyle Schwarber

With the Yankees looking for a designated hitter, the Cubs youngster has become a target.

The Yankees could be trying to acquire Kyle Schwarber as their next DH. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in pursuit of some added muscle, especially at the designated hitter spot, this winter after the team lost out on Japanese superstar Shohei Otani.

They could be turning to a familiar trade partner in order to do so.

During an appearance on MLB Network, John Harper of the New York Daily News disclosed that the Yankees are interested in trading for Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Granted, the Yankees outfield is set for the time being considering Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner will be patrolling the far reaches of Yankee Stadium. But the outfielder who came up as a catcher and stands at 6-foot, 235 pounds could be an ideal candidate for the Yankees designated hitter opening.

Schwarber is a lefty bat that could feast on the short right-field porch in the Bronx. Despite a .211 average, the 24-year-old socked 30 home runs in 129 games in 2017 with the Cubs.

It was his first full season since recovering from a torn ACL that he improbably came back from during the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Slotting Schwarber at DH could preserve his knees and keep him healthy. He initially tore the ACL while tracking down a fly ball in left field.

It seems as though Cashman has a good report with the Cubs considering the two teams hooked up in the past.

In December of 2015, the Cubs sent second baseman Starlin Castro to New York in return for Adam Warren and Brendan Ryan. Seven months later with the Cubs looking to bolster their bullpen, the Yankees sent over closer Aroldis Chapman's expiring contract to the Windy City. His presence as the Cubs closer helped them end a 108-year-long World Series drought.

Chapman would re-sign with the Yankees prior to the 2017 season.

Schwarber is under contract with the Cubs until 2021 and his standing with the club would call for the Yankees to pony up a hefty return, including some valuable pitchers.