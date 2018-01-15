NBA on MLK Day: Knicks Nets score, highlights reaction

The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak while gaining a rare road win against the Nets.

The Knicks won just their fifth road game of the season on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Knicks' three-game losing streak is no more after a 119-104 victory over their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, on Monday afternoon from the Barclays Center.

A dominant display during the fourth quarter fueled by Michael Beasley ensured the Knicks wouldn't squander late leads in two-straight games as they outscored the Nets 36-23 in the final frame.

Kristaps Porzingis led all scorers with 26 points in 27 minutes on an efficient 8-of-14 shooting while Michael Beasley provided 23 to lead a bench effort that provided 70 of the Knicks' points.

Meanwhile, rookie Frank Ntilikina made a serious run at a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Nets have now lost five of their last six games and all three of their games against the Knicks so far this season.

The two teams will meet once again for the final time this year on Jan. 30 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks decided to rest Tim Hardaway Jr., the team's second-leading scorer fresh off returning from a left leg injury, on the second game of a back-to-back which began with an overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in which they blew a 19-point lead.

They'd have no such troubles on Monday as the bench fueled a solid start that helped them build a 10-point halftime lead.

Of the Knicks' first 52 points, 27 of them came from secondary players. Porzingis was the lone Knick in double figures during the opening half with 11 points as he went 5-of-6 from the field.

The Knicks' lead would have been more had it not been for six missed free throws early on.

Whistles dominated the second half, most notably in the third quarter as 36 fouls were called. It was Brooklyn's way of attempting to cut into the Knicks' lead, which swelled to as large as 14 at that point.

Brooklyn's tactics worked as its deficit was cut to as low as two in the third while getting Porzingis into foul trouble. The Knicks star was forced to sit out the last five minutes of the frame after picking up his fourth foul.

After scoring just 42 points in the first half, they put up 39 in the third quarter alone.

The Knicks would start the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run to re-open a comfortable advantage that grew to as large as 21, one they would not relinquish this time around.

It's a promising start to the Knicks' season-high seven-game road trip, which could very well make or break the team's season.