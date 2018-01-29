NBA rumors: Knicks trying to drop Joakim Noah

The Knicks have had it with the veteran center.

The New York Knicks have apparently had it with troubled veteran center Joakim Noah as the team is looking to dump him after a "heated verbal exchange" with head coach Jeff Hornacek last week, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Noah has done little to live up to the four-year, $72 million deal he signed prior to the 2016-17 season. Since he's joined the Knicks, Noah has appeared in just 53 games due to a combination of injuries and a drug suspension. His latest absence was originally chalked up to personal reasons, which have now been brought to light thanks to this Charania report.

With two years left on his sizeable contract, a player that's averaged 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game is not going to be a legitimate trade target for any team around the league. The Knicks have received interest from potential suitors on their other three centers in Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.

Noah has also made it clear that he is not interested in a buyout. Per ESPN New York's Ian Begley, the 32-year-old has "no inclination to give back significant money on his contract."

He has appeared in just seven games this year while averaging just 5.7 minutes per outing in a crowded frontcourt.