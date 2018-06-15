Home
 
NBA trade rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Knicks?

The Spurs star wants out of San Antonio and the Knicks are currently on his radar.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : June 15, 2018 | Updated : June 15, 2018
Kawhi Leonard. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Kawhi Leonard era in San Antonio looks to be coming to an end, a report by ESPN's Chris Haynes revealing that the star wants to be traded. This could be very good news for the New York Knicks. 

ESPN's Ian Begley added that people close to Leonard want him to be traded to New York. 

The 26-year-old's relationship with the Spurs is seemingly unmendable after a quadriceps injury created a divide in rehabilitation philosophies between his representation and the organization.

San Antonio is now poised to deal away the future of their franchise who is a two-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and the 2014 NBA Finals MVP Award. He's developed from one of the best defenders in the league to one of the elite all-around talents, averaging 25.5 points per game in 2016-17 before that quad injury limited last season to just nine games. 

Leonard is signed through the 2018-19 season and will be eligible for a super-max contract next summer, but if the Spurs to concede to the star's wishes, they will still be looking for a bounty in return. It is worth noting that Leonard would not be eligible for a super-max deal, which would be $31 million less if he were traded.

The Knicks won't be able to provide that seeing as there is little chance they would even consider trading away star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Leonard has been linked to teams like the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, who can provide a number of young talents that can continue developing toward premier levels. 

 
