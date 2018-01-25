New York Rangers 2018 midseason awards

With the All-Star break upon us, Metro takes a look at the Rangers best performers so far this season.

The New York Rangers' streak of seven consecutive seasons with a playoff berth is in serious jeopardy after the first half they just put together.

While they are still very much in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, the team looks as though it is in shambles, losing six of their past eight games while allowing almost four goals per game.

There's one last chance to grab a little bit of momentum before the break with a Thursday-night tilt in San Jose against the Joe Thorton-less Sharks, but the second half will have an air of desperation around it if the Rangers decide to not be sellers at the trade deadline.

Regardless, there were still some bright spots around the Garden as we take a look at their first-half award winners:

Hart Trophy (MVP)- Henrik Lundqvist

Stats (as of 1/25): 21-13-4 record, .922 save percentage, 2.61 goals against average

Had it not been for Henrik Lundqvist, the Rangers season might have been over already. The 35-year-old has been left out to dry constantly by his defense and is still coming up big. He's on pace to play the most minutes in a season since 2010-11 and has faced the second-most shots in the league this year.

Norris Trophy (best defenseman)- Ryan McDonagh

Stats: 22 assists, +11 rating, 23:55 average time on ice, 114 blocked shots, 50 hits

There's a reason why Ryan McDonagh wears the captain's "C" on his sweater. The defenseman constantly puts his body on the line, leading all skaters in average time on ice while ranking third in the NHL in blocked shots.

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)- J.T. Miller

Stats: 10 goals, 19 assists, 65 hits

When thinking of a blue-collar player, J.T. Miller is the first that comes to mind when looking at the Rangers. His willingness to go in the dirty areas makes him one of New York's best defensive forwards. His 1.1 defensive point shares rank second among Rangers forwards and his 273 face-off wins rank third.

Vezina Trophy (top goalie)- Henrik Lundqvist

Stats (as of 1/25): 21-13-4 record, .922 save percentage, 2.61 goals against average

Honestly, how could it not be "The King?"

Masterton Trophy (perseverance, sportsmanship)- Michael Grabner

Stats: 21 goals, +13 rating

There was a point in Michael Grabner's career when he was all but written off after a nine-goal campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs two years ago. Last season saw a resurgence in his play with 27 goals, but he spent a large portion of the season mired in a horrendous slump after a barnstorming start. This season, he's been the Rangers' best forward, leading the team in goals and plus-minus.