NFL Combine 2018: Performances from Giants draft prospects

With the NFL Combine drawing to a close on Monday, here is how some of Big Blue's biggest prospects performed.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : March 05, 2018
Saquon Barkley. (Photo: Getty Images)

With the 2018 NFL Combine drawing to a close on Monday, it looks as though the New York Giants have a clear preference of who they would want to take with the No. 2 selection of the draft this spring. 

Penn State running back prospect Saquon Barkley dazzled during his time in Indianapolis as he put on a show for pro scouts. The problem is, he might have impressed so much that the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 1 pick, might snap him up to make him the first rusher to be taken first overall since 1995. 

That means the Giants will have to have a backup plan, whether they want to draft Eli Manning's successor, the best possible talent available regardless of position or an offensive lineman to shore up the weakest part of the roster. 

Here is how five possible Giants draft targets performed at the Combine:

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Measurements: 6'0", 233 lbs. 

40-yard-dash: 4.4 seconds (12th among Combine prospects)

Bench press (225 lbs.): 29 reps (15th among Combine prospects)

20-yard-shuttle: 4.24 seconds

Vertical jump: 41 inches (3rd among Combine prospects)

 

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Measurements: 6'4", 269 lbs. 

40-yard-dash: 4.65 seconds 

Bench press (225 lbs.): 24 reps

20-yard-shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Vertical jump: 36 inches

Broad jump: 121 inches

3-cone drill: 7.37 seconds

 

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Measurements: 6'5", 237 lbs., 10 1/8" hands

40-yard-dash: 4.75 seconds 

20-yard-shuttle: 4.4 seconds

Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 119 inches

3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds

 

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Measurements: 6'4", 226 lbs., 9 7/8" hands

40-yard-dash: 4.92 seconds 

20-yard-shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 111 inches

3-cone drill: 7.09 seconds

 

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

Measurements: 6'5", 325 lbs. 

Bench press (225 lbs.): 35 reps (4th among Combine prospects)

20-yard-shuttle: 4.62 seconds

Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

Broad jump: 105 inches

3-cone drill: 7.65 seconds

 
