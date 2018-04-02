NFL Draft 2018: Giants, Jets to host three Rutgers products

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. – Three local players who likely will be playing on Sundays this fall will get a look from both of the NFL teams in the New York City area.

Rutgers offensive lineman Dorian Miller, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph and running back Gus Edwards will visit the local pro days for the New York Giants and the New York Jets a source told Metro. All three players have a legitimate chance of being undrafted rookie free agents or Day 3 selections.

Miller and Joseph trained locally at TEST Sports Club in central New Jersey. It is the same facility where former Rutgers players such as linebacker Jamal Westerman and Duron Harmon did their training prior to the NFL Draft. The facility also includes notable alumni such as cornerback Patrick Peterson and quarterback Joe Flacco among several dozen other former and current players in the NFL.

The interest from the NFL teams is well deserved based off how all three performed this past season at Rutgers and then recently during their Pro Day.

At the Rutgers Pro Day last month, Miller stood out with 23 reps on the 225-pound bench press as well as 26.5-inch vertical jump and a 5.28 time in the 40. Joseph turned heads by first running a 5.03 time in the 40 and then following it up with a 4.93 on his second attempt.

In 2017, his only year at Rutgers after transferring from Miami, Edwards rushed for 713 yards and had six rushing touchdowns. He also showed well at the Rutgers Pro Day.

Both the Giants and Jets are hosting a local Pro Day for athletes from colleges in the area or who originally hail from the tri-state area. The Jets event is Thursday and the Giants are Friday.

TEST held a local Pro Day on Monday for athletes they trained this past combine season. One of the standouts was Ben Guarino from Kean.

The wide receiver never played football at any level until trying out for Kean’s team his junior year of college. He was an All-NJAC selection his two years at the Division III school.

At the TEST Pro Day Guarino stood out, catching a number of passes and testing very well.