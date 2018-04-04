NFL Draft rumors: Bills want to trade for Giants No. 2 pick

The Bills are desperate for a quarterback and might want to strike a deal with the Giants.

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence while holding the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft as they will host the top four quarterback prospects of the class next week.

However, there is plenty of interest on the trade market for such a high pick and the most pressure seems to be coming from the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN's Todd McShay is "hearing a lot of buzz" that the Giants and Bills could hook up for a deal that would catapult Buffalo to the No. 2 spot.

Buffalo has plenty of draft assets to give up, which could persuade the Giants to pull the trigger on such a deal. They currently hold two first-round picks (Nos. 12 and 22) and a second rounder (No. 53). All three of those selections would likely have to be bundled up to get such a high pick.

The Bills are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback after trading Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns last month. At the moment, the unproven AJ McCarron, who signed at the start of free agency, and Nathan Peterman are the men that would compete for Buffalo's starting job.

They obviously aren't doing enough to ease minds in western New York as an NFL general manager told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora that the Bills are "trying like hell to get up and get a quarterback."

With four quarterbacks expected to be taken within the top 10 of this year's draft, the Bills will have options should they pull off the deal. According to 104.7 FM Denver's Benjamin Allbright, Wyoming's Josh Allen is their No. 1 target, though it remains to be seen if he would be available considering he and USC's Sam Darnold look to be favored by the Cleveland Browns at No. 1.