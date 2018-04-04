NFL Draft rumors: Giants - Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen

The Giants look poised to draft a quarterback at No. 2 and will host the best available in the coming week.

If the New York Giants do indeed hold onto their No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, it appears obvious that they will draft Eli Manning's potential successor.

Albert Breer of the MMQB reported on Wednesday that the Giants will host USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, all of which are passers slated to go in the top 10 of this year's selection process.

The Giants will likely have their pick of all but one of the four potential passing stars as the Cleveland Browns, selecting at No. 1, are slated to take a quarterback as well. At the moment, the general consensus is that they are between Allen or Darnold.

Darnold has reportedly topped the Giants wish list over the past few weeks, a dazzling performance through a torrential downpour of a pro day quieting a lot of doubters that believed he would have trouble transitioning to the NFL. Many scouts and executives alike believe New York will take the USC passer if he's there.

Allen had himself a strong showing during his pro day as well, exhibiting a live arm that can unleash deep balls 70-plus yards with improved accuracy and footwork. However, the Wyoming product has been linked more with the other team from New York, the Jets, who are picking at No. 3.

Instead, Rosen has seen his name crop up with the Giants throughout this offseason. He is something of an enigma as there have been some concerns surrounding his demeanor and maturity, but he's passed all early tests throughout the Combine and pre-draft process. That included a dinner with Giants management in which he admitted to having an awesome time (h/t New York Daily News).

There have been even more questions regarding Mayfield, who has had his fair share of immature moments both on and off the field. But there is no denying the Heisman Trophy winner's potential as he had a better completion percentage and threw for more yards than any of the four quarterbacks that will descend upon New Jersey next week.

He's even been drawing comparisons to Hall of Famers as ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. likened his "moxie" to John Elway's (h/t 247Sports.com)