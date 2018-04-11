NFL Draft rumors: Giants hosting Ferris State DL Zach Seiler

The Giants are looking to bolster their defensive line this offseason.

After running a 4.78-second 40-yard-dash time at his Pro Day, Ferris State defensive lineman Zach Seiler has generated a lot of interest among NFL teams. The New York Giants, it turns out, are among the teams intrigued by one of the most under-the-radar players in the NFL Draft.

The Giants are bringing Seiler in on Wednesday for a workout at their facility, a source close to the situation tells Metro. The Ferris State star pulled a rare move for a Division II player and left college prior to his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. He did so for good reasons.

Simply put, Seiler is impressive on and off the field, passing the eyeball test while also producing for one of the best programs in Division II.

At his Pro Day several weeks ago, Seiler ran the aforementioned impressive 4.78 time in the 40 as well as putting up 31 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press. His numbers make him a likely Day 3 selection despite going under the radar much of the last two years.

He’s already had visits or workouts with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens among other teams the source said.

As a junior, Seiler had 79 tackles and seven sacks along with two forced fumbles. Impressive numbers but the defensive end often faced double if not triple-teams from most opponents, severely limiting his ability to get to the pocket.

In 2016 Seiler had 14 sacks as he fast earned a reputation as one of college football’s best linemen, despite playing for a school that is oft-overlooked by NFL scouts. Adding to his mystique, Seiler was a walk-on player at Ferris State.

For his Pro Day training, Seiler worked out of Chip Smith Performance Systems. The famed trainer and Combine expert has produced over 40 first round picks during his career.