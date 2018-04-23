NFL Draft rumors: Mel Kiper Jr. has 'no idea' who Giants will pick

ESPN's NFL Draft insider doesn't know which direction the Giants will go with the No. 2 selection.

When it comes to finding out the latest news and rumors on everything surrounding the NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. often knows what every single team in the league will do when they are on the clock.

The New York Giants though are keeping everything under wraps just three days from the draft, even from the man known as the draft guru.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up!" with Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose and Michelle Beadle, Kiper admitted that he has "no idea" as to what the Giants will do with their No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

The Giants have quite a difficult choice to make with their highest draft pick since 1981. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is considered the finest talent of this year's draft class and would immediately provide the Giants with a threat in the backfield, something they haven't had in quite some time.

"I think the whole thing is about Eli Manning," Kiper said. "If you want to move forward with Eli and help him win, you take Saquon Barkley."

Manning has been given the keys to the Giants offense once again by new general manager Dave Gettleman, but he'll turn 38 during the 2018 season, his 15th year in the league.

Considering his football mortality in the NFL, picking up a quarterback like USC's Sam Darnold or UCLA's Josh Rosen could be a safer choice. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is considered the favorite to be taken first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

It could be the Giants' only chance at getting a quarterback for the future at no cost.

"The quarterbacks next year...they're not in a league as these three quarterbacks," Kiper said. "That's where the Giants have this decision to make. Do we pass on this quarterback that we won't give up anything to get if he's there at No. 2? Or do we take a running back in Saquon Barkley to help out Eli Manning for the next couple of years."