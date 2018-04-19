NFL Giants news: Brandon Marshall released, Dez Bryant next?

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced on Thursday afternoon that veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been released.

Marshall spent just one season with the Giants, which was shortened to just five games because of a season-ending ankle injury.

It was a swift and unceremonious end to his tenure in New York, the 34-year-old expected to create a fearsome one-two punch with superstar Odell Beckham Jr. in the Giants passing game after signing a two-year, $11 million deal last summer.

Instead, New York's wide receiving corps was just one of many things that went off the rails during a 3-13 season. Beckham and Marshall's seasons were cut short due to injury, though the latter wasn't much of a factor during his five games on the field as he recorded just 18 catches for 154 yards.

Had he stayed healthy, Marshall was on pace for his worst output since his rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2006. The six-time Pro Bowler had eight seasons of 1,000 yards or more in the last 10, including a 1,502-yard campaign in 2015 in which he led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Now the Giants are in need of another dependable receiver to compliment Beckham, whose status with the team hasn't been all too stable lately, and Sterling Shepard.

A name that immediately came up was free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was released by the Giants' NFC East counterparts, the Dallas Cowboys, on Friday.

When asked about Bryant, Gettleman said "we're interested in everybody," per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

In what can only be described as a messy breakup over a contract dispute, Bryant promised Cowboys management while he walked out of team facilities after his release that he would see them twice a year, per Mickey Spagnola of DallasCowboys.com, insinuating that he would be signing with an NFC East team.

Bryant is coming off his best season in three years, recording 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.