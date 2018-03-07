NFL Pro Day circuits starting up this week

College prospects will have a chance to workout for NFL teams at their respective campuses.

The NFL Combine is now done and already, the Pro Day circuit is beginning.

Not surprisingly, the New York Giants and New York Jets are already in the thick of things.

Both teams will be at the big Pro Days on Friday, with the Giants and Jets both expected to send multiple representatives to the Alabama Pro Day. The Crimson Tide have the deepest talent pool in the nation and their Pro Day is always the biggest draw in the nation for scouts and front-office executives.

All 32 NFL teams will be in attendance for the event, hosted by the national champions at their facility.

In addition, there is also a Pro Day scheduled on Thursday in Colorado. Sources tell Metro that 27 NFL teams (and one from the CFL) will be present.

The Denver Broncos, not surprisingly given their proximity to the school, will be in attendance. General manager John Elway, head coach Vance Joseph and senior personnel adviser Gary Kubiak will be at the team’s facility for the Pro Day.

The Giants send Mike Murphy (scout) and the Jets will have James Jauch (West Coast scout) in Colorado, per a source.

Other interesting names at the Colorado Pro Day include Mike Bradway (Philadelphia Eagles assistant director, college scouting), Kyle O’Brien (Detroit Lions vice president of player personnel) and Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans director of player personnel). New England Patriots area scout Jonathan Howard is also at the Colorado Pro Day.

Running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive back Isaiah Oliver will be the headliners at the event.

Lindsay ran for over 1,400 yards in 2017, his senior season at Colorado. He is also a good receiving option out of the backfield with 23 catches while averaging 11.2 yards per reception.

After the combine, Oliver is now getting first round hype. He has good length for a cornerback and is a tough tackler. He ran a solid 4.5 time in the 40 at the combine earlier this week.