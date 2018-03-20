NFL rumors: Allen Hurns good fit for Giants, Jets?

The Jacksonville Jaguars released four-year veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns on Wednesday, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It's the second notable departure of a receiver for the Jaguars, who made an improbable run to the AFC Championship Game. Allen Robinson joined the Chicago Bears shortly after free agency began on Mar. 14.

Over the past two seasons, the 26-year-old has been unable to recreate his monster 2015 campaign in which he recorded 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the ensuing 21 games from 2016-2017, Hurns put up a combined 961 yards and five touchdowns. It appears as though that kind of production wasn't good enough for the Jaguars to hold on to as he would have provided a $7 million cap hit in 2018.

Instead, the team signed Donte Moncrief as his replacement and will join him with Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Marqise Lee.

Schefter noted that there will be "a strong market" for Hurns and both New York teams might want to take a look at him.

While the Giants have options at the wide receiver position with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall — not to mention the developing tight end Evan Engram — Hurns could provide much-needed depth at the position. Last season provided a hard lesson for the Giants, who saw Beckham, Marshall and Dwayne Harris go down with season-ending injuries.

It forced the team to roll out Shepard (once he was healthy) as the team's top receiver along with the likes of Roger Lewis, Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph.

While Hurns would be relegated to a third or fourth option, there is still a chance he'd get plenty of looks should Eli Manning build a rapport with him.

However, there would be more of a need for Hurns from the other tenants at MetLife Stadium, the Jets.

Gang Green has been aggressive this offseason, trading up to No. 3 in this year's draft to likely draft a franchise quarterback just days after signing Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown to one-year deals. Now the Jets have to get some weapons for their quarterback, whomever that might be come Week 1.

They are in the market for another wide receiver as they are expected to meet with former Browns and Redskins pass catcher Terrelle Pryor.

Jermaine Kearse, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last season, could develop a solid one-two punch with the returning Quincy Enunwa, who missed all of last season with a neck injury. Robby Anderson, last year's No. 1 receiver, has run into off-field troubles and is proving that he cannot be relied on.

Hurns would add a viable third option to the Jets offense as a big-bodied receiver. Either he could be used as an outside target thanks to a 6-foot-3 build or as a downfield threat in between the hash marks, a place not many receivers succeed in.