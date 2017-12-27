NFL Rumors: Cardinals in on Jets HC Todd Bowles?

It's not just New York Jets fans that are taking note of what Todd Bowles was able to do with a Gang Green squad that wasn't supposed to win more than one or two games this year.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals "would have interest" in the Jets head coach should Bruce Arians not return next season.

After two down seasons which held some promise coupled with health issues, it was suspected that Arians might step away from coaching as the 2017 regular season wound into its final act. Reports even came out earlier this week that Arians and the Cardinals will agree to part ways at the end of the year, though the 65-year-old later denied those reports.

Bowles worked under Arians from 2013-2014 as the Cardinals defensive coordinator before taking over as Jets head coach. The two go back much further than that though as Arians was Bowles' coach at Temple University from 1983-1985.

The current Jets head coach made quite an impression on the Cardinals front office during his tenure there as Costello reports that "he was extremely popular."

Bowles has worked his way into the favor of many around the Jets organization despite a 10-21 record over the past two season. With a roster that looked subpar on paper entering the season, many pundits and fans alike slated the Jets to be the favorites to get the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But Bowles found a way to maximize the contributions of the players he had, leading the Jets to a somewhat surprising 5-10 record with one game left to play.

While it's difficult to laud a losing season, it is enticing to see what Bowles could do with a rebuilt roster that includes a few solidified All-Pros. Given what he did this season, it would be asinine to believe he would be fired. Expect him to return to the Jets sidelines next season, but there could be a few teams that come out of the woodwork looking to at least inquire about Bowles this offseason.

Who knows? If the right offer or Bowles' dream job comes along, then anything goes.