NFL rumors: Giants hire Mike Shula as OC

The New York Giants have hired Mike Shula as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, as first reported by Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

Shula previously worked with the Carolina Panthers beginning in 2011, taking over the offense two years later under then-general manager David Gettleman, who took the same position with the Giants earlier this offseason. He was also the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-1999.

Since 1988, Shula has spent all but four years working in the NFL under various titles with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars to go with the Buccaneers and Panthers. Those four years away from the NFL were spent as the head coach of Alabama from 2003-2006.

In his most recent stint with the Panthers, Shula's offense never ranked within the league's top 10 in total yards gained, but it did lead the league in points scored in 2015 during a 15-1 campaign that ended with an NFC title and an MVP award for quarterback Cam Newton.

With the Giants, Shula will not be responsible for calling the plays on the sidelines as that will be one of new head coach Pat Shurmur's jobs. However, he will be the team's quarterback coach as he'll work alongside veteran Eli Manning, backup Davis Webb and possibly a top-tier rookie depending on who the Giants draft with the second-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.