NFL rumors: Giants to hire Matt Patricia as head coach?

Reports have surfaced that the Patriots defensive coordinator is the frontrunner for the Giants job.

A report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News has revealed that New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the favorite to land the New York Giants head coaching job.

Patricia, 43, interviewed with the Giants on Friday after team representatives traveled to Foxborough to interview he and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

While Patricia is favored to be chosen by the Giants, the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals are also interested in Patricia, whose calling card is a wild-man appearance featuring a bushy beard and backward hat.

His look might not scream New York, but his pedigree does.

The Giants are an organization whose most successful years were built around defense, especially in the Super Bowl era. Their first two titles were headlined by one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who was supported by the likes of Giants legends like Carl Banks, Harry Carson and George Martin.

Over the past decade, the Giants have won another two champions as their defense did the unthinkable: Stop future Hall of Famer and Patriots legend Tom Brady twice while allowing just 31 combined points to the high-powered New England offense in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Patricia was on the sidelines for both of them, first as the Patriots' linebackers coach and then as their safeties coach. Beginning his tenure in New England in 2004, Patricia was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

In those six years heading the defense, Patricia has helped the Patriots win a pair of Super Bowls and make the AFC title game each year. New England is favored once again to take home Super Bowl LII this year.

The Patriots defense has ranked among the NFL's top 10 in points allowed in all six of Patricia's seasons despite constant question marks surrounding their secondary.

While the Giants look to have their man, they will not be able to officially sign Patricia until the Patriots season ends, which could be as late as Feb. 5, the day after Super Bowl LII.

He would take over for Steve Spagnuolo, the Giants' interim head coach who stepped in after Ben McAdoo was fired after Week 13 of a nightmare 2017 season.

Along with Patricia, McDaniels and Spagnuolo, the Giants also interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville was expected to interview with the Giants on Wednesday.