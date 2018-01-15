NFL rumors: Giants to hire Pat Shurmur as head coach

The Vikings offensive coordinator is likely to take over in New York after his season ends.

Pat Shurmur is expected to become the next head coach of the New York Giants. (Photo: Getty Images)

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to be named the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Shurmur is currently preparing for the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which means the Giants cannot officially make an offer for the job until after the Vikings season ends.

Once it does end and if the Giants do indeed offer the job to Shurmur, the 52-year-old is expected to accept.

Shurmur has spent the past two seasons with the Vikings, working through constant quarterback turnover due to injuries and ensuring his offense is still working at a high standard. Minnesota went 13-3 in the regular season behind perennial backup quarterback Case Keenum and recently pulled out one of the most dramatic wins in NFL postseason history against the New Orleans Saints during the Divisional Round.

The Giants job would be Shurmur's second permanent head-coaching gig after leading the Cleveland Browns for two years from 2011-2012 while compiling a 9-23 record. He was also the interim head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the 2015 season for just one game after Chip Kelly was fired, beating the Giants 35-30.

Shurmur was not the Giants' first option for the head coaching position. After Ben McAdoo was fired after Week 13 and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finished out the season, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was the favorite to land the job. However, he is set to take the Detroit Lions head coaching job once his season finishes.

New York had also interviewed Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels along with Shurmur, Spagnuolo and Patricia.

While Shurmur has been creating miracles with Keenum in Minnesota, he will be entering a somewhat uncertain quarterbacking scenario in New York. The aging Eli Manning's status is in question as the Giants are expected to draft a quarterback with their second-overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

He'll also have to contend with some big personalities in a big New York market with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leading the way.